Ink addicted cyborg lady "clones" herself to show off radical transformation

San Francisco, California - Lina Lorenzen has transformed herself into a cyborg through a combination of radical tattoos and insane body modifications. Now, she has decided to "clone" herself on social media.

Lina Lorenzen took to social media to share a cloned version of herself showing off her remarkable tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cigno.sg

Having spent more than $156,000 on more than 200 tattoos that cover her body from head to toe, Lorenzen has gathered more than 104,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @cigno.sg.

Her goal is to become the world's first human cyborg, emphasizing inkings and body mods that have a mechanical, robot-like look to them.

"The decision to modify my body with implants was a personal one driven by a desire to push boundaries and express my individuality," Lorenzen told the Mirror last year.

Now, she has shared a series of videos on Instagram in which she poses, scantily clad, under rainbow lights that show off her remarkable tattoo transformation.

Over a series of 19 posts, Lorenzen showed off her unique look while wearing different colored sets of clothing and posing in revealing positions. She calls each of these iterations "clones" of herself.

"You couldn’t get enough of two of me… So I cloned myself," Lorenzen captioned the last of these posts. "The rainbow arc ends here – but something big begins tomorrow."

It's unclear what she was teasing would happen "tomorrow," but it could have something to do with her decision to go to Los Angeles.

"I've continued to add to my body art over the years," she told the Mirror. "Tattoos are a part of my evolving self-expression, so I don't see myself stopping anytime soon."

