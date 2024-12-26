The secret to living to 110? Bad record-keeping, researcher says

Most of what we know about humans living to very old age is based on allegedly faulty data , including the science behind the "blue zones" famous for having a high proportion of people over 100.

The desire to live as long as possible has driven a booming lifestyle industry selling supplements, books, tech, and tips to those wanting to learn the secrets of the world's oldest people.

But Saul Justin Newman, a researcher at University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies, told AFP that most extreme old age data "is junk to a really shocking degree."

Newman's research, which is currently being peer-reviewed, looked at data about centenarians and supercentenarians – people who live to 100 and 110 – in the US, Italy, England, France, and Japan.

Contrary to what one might expect, he found that supercentenarians tended to come from areas with poor health, high levels of poverty, and bad record-keeping.

The true secret to extreme longevity seems to be to "move where birth certificates are rare, teach your kids pension fraud, and start lying," Newman said as he accepted an Ig Nobel prize, a humorous version of the Nobel, in September.

Just one of many examples is Sogen Kato, who was thought to be Japan's oldest living person until his mummified remains were discovered in 2010. It turned out he had been dead since 1978 and his family was arrested for collecting three decades of pension payments.

The government then launched a review which found that 82% of Japan's centenarians – 230,000 people – were missing or dead.

"Their paperwork is in order, they're just dead," Newman said.

This illustrates the problem Newman has sought to shine a light on – that confirming ages in this field involves triple-checking very old documents that could have been wrong from the start.

The industry that has popped up around blue zones is one "symptom" of this problem, he said.