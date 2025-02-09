Trump administration's drastic cut in funding for vital medical research sparks huge concern

Washington DC - The National Institutes of Health announced a major cut in funding to universities and research centers, a move strongly condemned by scientists and academics who say work on cancer and other diseases will suffer.

The National Institutes of Health announced a major cut in funding to universities and research centers on President Donald Trump's orders. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The NIH said late Friday it was setting a 15% limit on its funding of "indirect," or overhead, costs linked to research.

That represents a dramatic drop, amounting to billions of dollars, from the indirect billings of up to 60% now charged by some organizations, the agency said.

"This change will save more than $4B a year effective immediately," the official NIH account said on X.

It said it was "vital to ensure that as many funds as possible go toward direct scientific research costs."

The expenses being targeted include maintenance, equipment and administrative costs at research laboratories.

The cut could affect research on diseases like cancer and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, scientists said.

"This is a surefire way to cripple lifesaving research and innovation," Matt Owens, president of COGR, which represents research institutes and university medical centers, said in a statement to AFP.

"America's competitors will relish this self-inflicted wound," he said. "We urge NIH leaders to rescind this dangerous policy before its harms are felt by Americans."

Jeffrey Flier, former dean of the Harvard University medical faculty, said on X that the approach by President Donald Trump's administration "was designed not to improve the process, but to harm institutions, researchers, and biomed research."

He said it would "cause chaos and harm biomedical research and researchers."