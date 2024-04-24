Body artist shocks with "crying blood" face tattoo

Body artist Porsher Leigh has caused a major stir on social media, and much criticism, after claiming she'd tattooed "crying blood" tears onto a client's face.

By Evan Williams

Atlanta, Georgia - A body artist from Atlanta has drawn a lot of criticism – and stoked a major stir on social media – after revealing that she'd agreed to give a client some pretty disturbing facial tattoos.

Porsher Leigh claimed that she has tattooed blood tears onto a man's face. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@porsherleigh Porsher Leigh is an Atlanta-based tattooist who commands a healthy following of more than 20K on Instagram, where she goes as @porsherleigh. She regularly shares tats she has inked in her studio. Now, it seems that Leigh has taken things a little too far after posting a video of a man who looks like he has been crying blood. According to her, the blood tears are tattoos she'd given to a client. "Crying blood," Leigh captioned the short video, which showed the man's bright red blood tears. "Tattoo by yours truly. What do you guys think?"

Debate over whether "crying blood" tattoos are real

Social media users are divided as to whether the "crying blood" ink is the real deal. © Screenshot/Instagram/niggawise910 Almost immediately after the post was dropped on Instagram, thousands swarmed to the comments section in an attempt to figure out whether the blood tears were for real. Many believed that they were real tattoos, but others pointed out the fact that the tattoos look almost 3D in the video, in a way that's abnormal for your average tat. As a result, some people thought that it wasn't tattoo ink but instead, wax that had been used to create the unique look. The client, who is tagged in the post, later released a series of pictures showing himself holding a variety of firearms, with his blood tears clearly visible. "Those who want me to fail, I pray you prevail and conquer," he captioned the post, which was tagged as being in Congo, Africa, though it isn't clear which country.