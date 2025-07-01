Tattoo addict uses body mods to turn herself into a fairy

Des Moines, Iowa - Ngaire Docious has covered her entire body in a plethora of radical body modifications and tattoos in a transformation aimed at gradually making herself look more and more like a fairy.

Ngaire Docious' long-term plan is to transform herself into a fairy via the use of radical body modifications and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lucifairy

Having spent a long time modifying her body, Ngaire Docious has collected thousands of followers on Instagram – where she goes as @lucifairy – showing off her transformation to the world.

From piercings all over her face to an eyeball that's been tattooed, LuciFairy has spared no expense in her attempts to transform into a fairy.

Her ears have been re-shaped to resemble the pointed look of fairies in many fantasy franchises, and a large fleshy hole droops from where her earlobes used to be.

Tattoos litter LuciFairy's chest, neck, and face, giving her a unique aesthetic seemingly designed to replicate the whimsical and natural look required for her fairy transformation.

Sadly, though, LuciFairy's remarkable changes have come with some challenges, which she has shared with her many followers over the years.

"To the dismay of many, I'm still alive," she wrote in a recent post. "Here is proof in the form of pics of me revealing the terrible haircut I gave myself."

"I forget how much dark colors compliment me," she said in another post, once again referring to her hair 'do.