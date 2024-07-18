Brazilian man reveals stunning cost of radical tattoo transformation

Arthur O Urso has spent tens of thousands covering his entire body in tattoos and body modifications – and he doesn't regret a penny.

By Evan Williams

João Pessoa, Brazil - Arthur O Urso has splashed some major cash on his vast assortment of detailed and intricate tattoos and body modifications. Now, he has revealed the true cost of his transformation.

Arthur O Urso has undergone quite a radical tattoo transformation.
Arthur O Urso has undergone quite a radical tattoo transformation.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arthurourso

Covering yourself in ink can be a pricey business, and the cost and physical discomfort stop many from taking the plunge.

But for Brazilian Arthur O Urso, the price and pain are more than worth it.

Boasting more than 205,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @arthurourso, Urso has become known for his detailed and complicated tattoos, each of which symbolize something important to him.

A model and OnlyFans star, Urso often shares motivational phrases and clips alongside his eclectic tattoo snaps. "I am free, I have multiple loves," he said in a recent post.

How much money has Arthur O Urso spent on his tattoos?

According to Urso, his remarkable set of body art has set him back more than $40,000 over the years. These tattoos include nearly fully blacked-out arms, some imposing neck tattoos, and more.

"Each tattoo has a special meaning, a story that I carry with me," Urso said, according to The Mirror. "My tattoos represent my spiritual journey, they are symbols of protection and strength."

As a self-identified "spornsexual," Urso is obsessed with getting the perfect body by regularly going to the gym. The radical tattoo transformation he has undertaken could well be a part of this process.

Urso has also claimed to have eight wives, many of whom he features in scantily-clad pics on Instagram. According to the tattoo addict: "Some of them don't like to see me taking care of me so much – some are jealous."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arthurourso

More on Tattoos: