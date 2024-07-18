Brazilian man reveals stunning cost of radical tattoo transformation
João Pessoa, Brazil - Arthur O Urso has splashed some major cash on his vast assortment of detailed and intricate tattoos and body modifications. Now, he has revealed the true cost of his transformation.
Covering yourself in ink can be a pricey business, and the cost and physical discomfort stop many from taking the plunge.
But for Brazilian Arthur O Urso, the price and pain are more than worth it.
Boasting more than 205,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @arthurourso, Urso has become known for his detailed and complicated tattoos, each of which symbolize something important to him.
A model and OnlyFans star, Urso often shares motivational phrases and clips alongside his eclectic tattoo snaps. "I am free, I have multiple loves," he said in a recent post.
How much money has Arthur O Urso spent on his tattoos?
According to Urso, his remarkable set of body art has set him back more than $40,000 over the years. These tattoos include nearly fully blacked-out arms, some imposing neck tattoos, and more.
"Each tattoo has a special meaning, a story that I carry with me," Urso said, according to The Mirror. "My tattoos represent my spiritual journey, they are symbols of protection and strength."
As a self-identified "spornsexual," Urso is obsessed with getting the perfect body by regularly going to the gym. The radical tattoo transformation he has undertaken could well be a part of this process.
Urso has also claimed to have eight wives, many of whom he features in scantily-clad pics on Instagram. According to the tattoo addict: "Some of them don't like to see me taking care of me so much – some are jealous."
