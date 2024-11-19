Ink fans left shocked after tattoo tribute to son takes a nasty turn

London, UK - When a video was shared by a London-based tattoo artist, commenters were quick to realize that a huge error had been made.

A tattoo tribute to this man's son didn't go the way he had planned. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@official.wizink

What was meant to be a sweet tribute to a man's son turned into a nightmare when a clip posted online by tattoo TikToker @official.wizink went crazy viral, amassing more than 4 million views in just a few days.

The video showed the back of a man's neck between the shoulder blades just after being tattooed.

Inked into his skin is the word "Father," with the letter "h" replaced with a picture of him and his son.

Sadly, because the picture showed the two of them holding hands, it made it look like the word said "Fatter" rather than "Father."