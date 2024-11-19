Ink fans left shocked after tattoo tribute to son takes a nasty turn
London, UK - When a video was shared by a London-based tattoo artist, commenters were quick to realize that a huge error had been made.
What was meant to be a sweet tribute to a man's son turned into a nightmare when a clip posted online by tattoo TikToker @official.wizink went crazy viral, amassing more than 4 million views in just a few days.
The video showed the back of a man's neck between the shoulder blades just after being tattooed.
Inked into his skin is the word "Father," with the letter "h" replaced with a picture of him and his son.
Sadly, because the picture showed the two of them holding hands, it made it look like the word said "Fatter" rather than "Father."
Commenters lay into dramatic tattoo error
As soon as the post dropped, thousands of commenters flocked to TikTok and Reddit to lay out what they thought of the man's brand-new tattoo tribute.
Comments got so intense that @official.wizink had to turn them off on the main TikTok video to avoid unnecessary trolling.
Before they did so, though, The Sun managed to sneak in and find a few, many commenting on how painful the inking must have been to get.
"I have my shoulder blade done, and it was a 3-3.5h tattoo and I don’t find any of my tattoos to be painful when getting them, but this one was the most painful and the worst heal for me," one person commented.
"The pain is not that bad and the tattoo is permanent, so if it's not where you want you will just regret it," another said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@official.wizink