Italian tattooist completes longest tattoo session in history

A few years ago, Giovanni Vassallo became a legend in the tattooing space. After multiple days behind the needle, he achieved the longest tattoo session ever.

By Evan Williams

Genoa, Italy - Having sat down in his studio in the morning of August 5, 2022, by the night of the month's eighth day, Giovanni Vassallo had completed a tattoo session longer than any other.

Giovanni Vassallo has completed a tattoo session longer than any other. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@giovanni_vassallo_gold & Screenshot/YouTube/@GiovanniVassalloGold Awarding to him on August 7, 2022, Guinness World Records concluded Giovanni Vassallo's crazy tattooing run with a record that seemed nearly impossible a few days earlier. The world record holder has a solid social media following, with more than 90.4K Instagram followers and just shy of 15K on his YouTube channel. A lot of his modern success has developed since he was made a world record holder back in 2022. "I thank all the people who have been by my side," Vassallo captioned a YouTube video in which he announced his world record achievement. "Without you, it wouldn't have been possible."

How long was the longest tattoo session ever?

Giovanni Vassallo tattooed, without a break, for 61 hours and 37 minutes. Having begun the record attempt at 10 AM on August 5, 2022, Vassallo didn't put down the needle until just before midnight on the seventh. Vassallo's record has since been challenged by a Gujarat tattoo artist who claims to have tattooed for 91 hours, The Times of India reports. Guinness World Records have not confirmed the record, though, making it unofficial and unconfirmed. The official world record, held by Giovanni Vassallo, saw multiple people tattooed over the course of more than two days. He was allowed to take 20-minute breaks once every four hours, per the guidelines.