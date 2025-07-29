Pete Davidson reveals "humiliating" tattoo he had covered up

New York, New York - Actor and comedian Pete Davidson revealed during an interview with Hot Ones' Sean Evans that he used to have a "humiliating" Dave Chappelle-themed tattoo .

The 31-year-old was long known for his impressive collection of tattoos, but over the last few years, he has systematically gotten rid of them all, a process he described to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon as "horrible" earlier this year.

Now, in a recent interview between Davidson and Sean Evans on Hot Ones, he not only got down and dirty with some spicy wings, but also revealed his biggest tattoo regret.

According to Davidson, he'd already covered up his cringiest inking long before he began the grueling process of getting rid of his many other designs.

Davidson apparently had a quote from fellow comedian Dave Chappelle tattooed onto his body. Upon realizing how embarrassing the inking was, he covered it up by turning it into a Jaws-themed piece.

"I've never admitted this because it's so humiliating," Davidson said when asked about his most painful tattoo experiences. "When I was like 20 at a comedy club... I was like 19 or 20, and Chappelle was in the corner."

"I got off the stage, and he was like, 'I watched your whole set. It was really good,'" Davidson said. "I was like, 'You know, how do you keeping coming up with new stuff? I'm working on new stuff, I don't know, it's like, difficult.'"