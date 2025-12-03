Tattoo addict reveals crazy story behind horns embedded in her skull

Ink addicted OnlyFans model Mistress Dolly has covered herself in a huge selection of remarkable body modifications and tattoos . It's her horns, though, which truly impress!

Mistress Dolly has embedded a silicon horn beneath the skin on her forehead. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nylondolly

Dolly has completely changed her look via the use of extensive tattoos that coat her chest, arms, hands, and face, along with numerous extreme body modifications that truly take your breath away.

An OnlyFans star followed by thousands on Instagram and TikTok, Dolly has shared a great deal of her tattoo transformation and body mod journey, giving a rare insight into what it's like to get so heavily modified.

Under the skin on her right hand is a big blob of silicon that has been molded to resemble the shape of an anchor. The silicon implant can be seen pushing up against the skin, forming a bizarre body modification.

The same can be said about her most iconic and shocking body mod – a pair of horns inserted beneath the skin on her forehead.

In a recent video, Dolly shared insight into the story behind her horns and the process by which she got them.