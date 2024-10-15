Tattooed woman kicked out of bar due to extreme face ink

Glenelg, Australia - A 63-year-old woman sporting major face and neck tattoos was asked to leave a beachside bar in a suburb of South Australia's capital on account of her various inkings.

Kerrie Ashby was barred from a popular Glenelg bar on account of her face tattoos. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/@kerrie.roe & IMAGO/Depositphotos

Kerrie Ashby was left stunned on Sunday night when she was asked to leave the Colley Hotel, formerly the Jetty Bar, while trying to get herself and a friend a cold beer and a snack.

Located in the beach-side Adelaide suburb of Glenelg, overlooking an iconic square and jetty, Ashby wasn't expecting to be faced with problems.

Once she arrived, though, it wasn't long before things went array.

According to Ashby, after being looked at funny by the waiters, she and her friend were approached by the manager and asked to leave.

In an interview with The Advertiser, Ashby explained that it all started when she asked for the menu and was promptly approached by the manager.