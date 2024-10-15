Tattooed woman kicked out of bar due to extreme face ink
Glenelg, Australia - A 63-year-old woman sporting major face and neck tattoos was asked to leave a beachside bar in a suburb of South Australia's capital on account of her various inkings.
Kerrie Ashby was left stunned on Sunday night when she was asked to leave the Colley Hotel, formerly the Jetty Bar, while trying to get herself and a friend a cold beer and a snack.
Located in the beach-side Adelaide suburb of Glenelg, overlooking an iconic square and jetty, Ashby wasn't expecting to be faced with problems.
Once she arrived, though, it wasn't long before things went array.
According to Ashby, after being looked at funny by the waiters, she and her friend were approached by the manager and asked to leave.
In an interview with The Advertiser, Ashby explained that it all started when she asked for the menu and was promptly approached by the manager.
"I thought he was going to tell me the kitchen was about to close, and he tells me, the owners have a policy of no facial tattoos allowed," she was cited as saying. "I said that's disgusting, I've lived in this community for years, I've eaten here before, I was gobsmacked, and I just left."
Ashby explained that she was forced to get face tattoos, in the form of a mandala, after she started experiencing hair loss due to alopecia.
"It's just ridiculous, so many people have facial tattoos these days, but they're not affiliated with any gangs, any drug behavior, and what bothers me is the fact that they've put me into a stereotypical group which I don't belong in."
The Colley Hotel advertises that it has a "clean, tidy, and respectful" dress code and, in a comment to the Daily Mail, said that, "The same standards must apply to all customers, unless a reasonable circumstance arises."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/@kerrie.roe & IMAGO/Depositphotos