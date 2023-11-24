The 3 best long-lasting perfumes that will have you smelling great all day

By Jenny Hochmuth

Your perfume of choice will always make a statement – and these three long-lasting scents are sure to send a message that endures!

Contents
Long-lasting perfumes are as unique as individuals – each has its own story to tell!  © 123RF / olegdudko

AD - Fragrances have their own story to tell.

Sure, you can keep it short and sweet with a simple choice. But if you're really looking to stand out and spin an interesting yarn, a long-lasting perfume that accompanies you from dawn til dusk is the way to go.

These heavy-duty scents often contain notes of vanilla, musk, or tonka bean, which are reflected in a suitable base that complements and enhances the smell.

The result is an effect that stays with you all day and is sure to turn heads.

Find your perfect scent companion by diving into our budget-friendly recommendations and craft your own olfactory legend!

Long-lasting perfumes that make a statement

Each individual is unique, and so is their skin chemistry. That's why choosing the right scent is a deeply personal matter. Long-lasting perfumes are also uniquely responsive to different settings and environment. Our selection takes all these factors into account and puts forward three top-ranked highlights.

L'Interdit Intense by Givenchy

Givenchy's L'Interdit Intense is a feast for the senses with incredible longevity.  © Flaconi.de

Intense, yet enduring, L'Interdit Intense by Givenchy is a masterpiece of chemistry. Notes of orange blossom, tuberose, Madagascar vanilla, roasted sesame, and leather create a sweet-floral fragrance that is dark and mysterious.

L'Interdit Intense is equally suited for a busy day at work and a night out on the town.

Price: $141.00 / 2.7 ounces

Buy L'Interdit Intense for a great price

Libre Intense by YSL

Libre Intense has a timeless elegance that accompanies you throughout the day.  © Flaconi.de

Libre Intense by YSL applies a special, modern touch that will keep you – and everyone around you – coming back for more. Mandarin and bergamot provide the introduction, before notes of lavender, saffron, orange blossom, tonka bean, and vanilla take over.

Irresistible, elegant, feminine, and naturally long-lasting, this truly is a sensational scent.

Price: $108.50 / 3 ounces

Buy Libre Intense for a great price

Kirkè by Tiziana Terenzi

Kirkè has the vibes of a fruity cocktail, but don't underestimate its substantial grace.  © Flaconi.de

Want to spread the summer cocktail vibes all day long? Then Kirkè by Tiziana Terenzi should be your pick! In this festival for the senses, fun and fruity notes of pear, passion fruit, peach, raspberry, and blackcurrant flow into a bed of vanilla musk.

It's not only the incredible longevity of this perfume that makes it stand out, but also its strength. With Kirkè, you'll be noticed wherever you go.

Price: $250.75 / 3.38 ounces

Buy Kirkè for a great price

Perfumes that stay with you on your journey throughout the day

Reliability is key to success. With a scent that you can count on to endure, that's one less thing to worry about as you go about your busy day.

Whether you're working hard or playing hard, a long-lasting perfume can be a faithful companion that never lets you down!

