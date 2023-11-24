The 3 best long-lasting perfumes that will have you smelling great all day
Your perfume of choice will always make a statement – and these three long-lasting scents are sure to send a message that endures!
AD - Fragrances have their own story to tell.
Sure, you can keep it short and sweet with a simple choice. But if you're really looking to stand out and spin an interesting yarn, a long-lasting perfume that accompanies you from dawn til dusk is the way to go.
These heavy-duty scents often contain notes of vanilla, musk, or tonka bean, which are reflected in a suitable base that complements and enhances the smell.
The result is an effect that stays with you all day and is sure to turn heads.
Find your perfect scent companion by diving into our budget-friendly recommendations and craft your own olfactory legend!
Long-lasting perfumes that make a statement
Each individual is unique, and so is their skin chemistry. That's why choosing the right scent is a deeply personal matter. Long-lasting perfumes are also uniquely responsive to different settings and environment. Our selection takes all these factors into account and puts forward three top-ranked highlights.
Note: Prices may vary
L'Interdit Intense by Givenchy
Intense, yet enduring, L'Interdit Intense by Givenchy is a masterpiece of chemistry. Notes of orange blossom, tuberose, Madagascar vanilla, roasted sesame, and leather create a sweet-floral fragrance that is dark and mysterious.
L'Interdit Intense is equally suited for a busy day at work and a night out on the town.
Price: $141.00 / 2.7 ounces
Libre Intense by YSL
Libre Intense by YSL applies a special, modern touch that will keep you – and everyone around you – coming back for more. Mandarin and bergamot provide the introduction, before notes of lavender, saffron, orange blossom, tonka bean, and vanilla take over.
Irresistible, elegant, feminine, and naturally long-lasting, this truly is a sensational scent.
Price: $108.50 / 3 ounces
Kirkè by Tiziana Terenzi
Want to spread the summer cocktail vibes all day long? Then Kirkè by Tiziana Terenzi should be your pick! In this festival for the senses, fun and fruity notes of pear, passion fruit, peach, raspberry, and blackcurrant flow into a bed of vanilla musk.
It's not only the incredible longevity of this perfume that makes it stand out, but also its strength. With Kirkè, you'll be noticed wherever you go.
Price: $250.75 / 3.38 ounces
Perfumes that stay with you on your journey throughout the day
Reliability is key to success. With a scent that you can count on to endure, that's one less thing to worry about as you go about your busy day.
Whether you're working hard or playing hard, a long-lasting perfume can be a faithful companion that never lets you down!
Cover photo: 123RF / olegdudko