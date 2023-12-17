Tikok life hack or epic fail? Cleaning sneakers in the car wash trend becomes a "slay"

New York, New York - What's the best way to clean sneakers? An unconventional trend on TikTok has provided an answer .

Washing machines are a thing of the past: this TikTok user washes her shoes in a car wash. © Screenshot/TikTok/@grace.e.martinn

TikToker Grace Martin has conquered social media by standing by her shoe cleaning method.

"Work smarter, not harder," she wrote on her initial video clip, in which she and a friend clean their sneakers in a car wash.

The two had no reservations about dousing their kicks, pressure washing the textiles with a high power hose.

"Just two girls pressure washing their New Balances at the car wash," she wrote.

The result of the drastic cleaning method was surprising, as the pairs of shoes seemed to have been no worse for wear. The clip has been viewed over 1 million times.

She's since sparked some debate online over the method, and posted more follow-up vids to prove her point.

"Crisp white after 2.5 seconds with the pressure washer," she assured. "Slay."