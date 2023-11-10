TikTok trend sees users stocking toilet paper in the fridge in smelly hack

Where some people ration toilet paper, others stock and apparently use it in a very unusual place. A trend currently making the rounds on TikTok has people asking: why are there rolls of TP in the fridge?

A new TikTok trend says toilet paper in the fridge can help against unpleasant odors. © 123RF/realiia

If you scroll through TikTok often, you may have already spotted them: toilet paper stocked in users' fridges. They seem out of place hanging out among the milk, ham, and eggs, but according to the New York Post, there's a reason behind the curious new trend.

Anyone who has been struggling with unpleasant odors in their refrigerator, despite having thrown away spoiled milk or forgotten cheese, could benefit from a roll in the fridge, according to TikTokers. In other words: toilet paper is said to absorb bad odors.

While not an appetizing sight, they can actually help absorb moisture that causes mildew, mold, and nasty fridge smells, according to some.

Quite a few TikTokers said they have already tried the hack and found it helpful. But there are other tricks that can help with a stinky fridge, as well as more unlikely reasons to keep the rolls in the fridge, too!