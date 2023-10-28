What are the top travel destinations for 2024?

Is your wanderlust back in action? Lonely Planet just turned 50 and to celebrate, the popular travel guide book publisher is bringing back its Best in Travel series, highlighting 50 must-see destinations for 2024.

Not sure where to travel next? Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2024 guide is here to help you out. © Unsplash/Philipp Kämmerer

The Best in Travel 2024 travel guide features 50 destinations across five different categories: Countries, regions, cities, sustainable, and value for money.

Among the top 10 countries are Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Benin, and Saint Lucia, an island country in the eastern Caribbean, while the top 10 cities list spans long-time favorites like Paris, Prague, and Montréal as well as lesser-known gems like Mostar in Bosnia, famous for its medieval Old Town.

The regions section also features a good mix of recommendations that offer something for everyone. Why not try and conquer the Trans Dinarica cycling route, a 2,000-mile trail across the Western Balkans that will launch in 2024, or go snowshoeing up the peaks in Austria's Saalfelden Leogang?

Alternatively, head to the far north of Scotland, a region where few travelers ever go, or to Tanzania's Swahili Coast for pristine beaches and great seafood.