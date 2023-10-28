What are the top travel destinations for 2024?
Is your wanderlust back in action? Lonely Planet just turned 50 and to celebrate, the popular travel guide book publisher is bringing back its Best in Travel series, highlighting 50 must-see destinations for 2024.
The Best in Travel 2024 travel guide features 50 destinations across five different categories: Countries, regions, cities, sustainable, and value for money.
Among the top 10 countries are Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Benin, and Saint Lucia, an island country in the eastern Caribbean, while the top 10 cities list spans long-time favorites like Paris, Prague, and Montréal as well as lesser-known gems like Mostar in Bosnia, famous for its medieval Old Town.
The regions section also features a good mix of recommendations that offer something for everyone. Why not try and conquer the Trans Dinarica cycling route, a 2,000-mile trail across the Western Balkans that will launch in 2024, or go snowshoeing up the peaks in Austria's Saalfelden Leogang?
Alternatively, head to the far north of Scotland, a region where few travelers ever go, or to Tanzania's Swahili Coast for pristine beaches and great seafood.
Where should you travel in 2024?
Lonely Planet's Best in Travel also highlights several places that have been ramping up measures to increase sustainability, including Hokkaido in Japan, which has plenty of mountains and wilderness to offer, and Wales, which is building more train stations and increasing services to make its national parks more accessible.
If you are travelling on a budget, Lonely Planet has compiled a list of destinations considered widely affordable, including the US Midwest, Poland, or the Greek island of Ikaria.
And for a sustainable yet affordable way to travel, the guide book takes a look at Europe's night train network which has seen a revival in recent months.
Here's the full list:
- Top 10 Countries to travel to: Mongolia, India, Morocco, Chile, Benin, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Croatia, St. Lucia
- Top 10 Cities to travel to: Nairobi (Kenya); Paris (France); Montréal (Canada); Mostar (Bosnia & Herzegovina); Philadelphia (USA); Manaus (Brazil); Jakarta (Indonesia); Prague (Czech Republic); Izmir (Turkey); Kansas City (USA)
- Top 10 Regions to travel to: Trans Dinarica cycling route (Western Balkans); Kangaroo Island (Australia); Tuscany (Italy); Donegal (Ireland); Pais Vasco (Spain); Southern Thailand; Swahili Coast (Tanzania); Montana (US); Saalfelden Leogang (Austria); Far North Scotland
- Top 10 Sustainable Travel Destinations: Spain; Patagonia (Argentina & Chile); Greenland; Wales' Trails; Caminho Português (Portugal & Spain); Palau; Hokkaido (Japan); Ecuador; Baltic Trails; Eco-lodges in South Africa
- Top 10 Value Travel Destinations: The Midwest (US); Poland; Nicaragua; Danube Limes (Romania); Normandy (France); Egypt; Ikaria (Greece); Algeria; Southern Lakes & Central Otago (New Zealand); Night Trains (Europe)
Adventure is out there. Happy traveling!
Cover photo: Unsplash/NEOM