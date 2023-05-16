Angry bees attack and hospitalize Los Angeles residents

Los Angeles, California - Two people were injured and hospitalized after a swarm of thousands of bees began attacking people in a residential neighborhood.

Thousands of bees began attacking Los Angeles residents on Monday, causing two to be hospitalized with serious injuries. © Collage: IMAGO / Wirestock & Panthermedia

According to KTLA 5, residents around the 17100 block of West Adlon Road in Encino began calling police with reports of the swarm around 4 PM on Monday.

Emergency crews quickly responded, blocking off roads in the area, and alerting residents to stay indoors for safety.

One resident was found with multiple stings, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Another victim, a volunteer with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), was caught on video by Fox 11's SkyFOX helicopter getting viciously attacked by the swarm.

In the clip, the unidentified man is seen attempting to swat at the bees as they surround him. He eventually loses his footing, falling to the pavement face first, but somehow manages to get back up.

The LAPD tweeted an update on the officer, sharing that he had "sustained dozens of bee stings," but was fortunately "in stable condition at a local hospital."

While police haven't publicly said where the swarm came from, Brooks Putman of All Valley Honey & Bee, who responded to help that day, says she believes they came from a "well established hive" that was somehow triggered to become "aggressive."