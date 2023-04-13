New York City mayor Eric Adams targets rodent problem with "rat czar"

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the Big Apple's first-ever "rat czar" in an effort to combat the city's growing rodent problem.

On Wednesday, Adams held a press conference at St. Nicholas Park in Harlem to introduce Kathleen Corradi - the city's new "Director of Rodent Mitigation."

"Rat mitigation is more than a quality-of-life issue," Corradi said during the conference. "Rats are the symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing, and economic justice."



"We need systemwide solutions, strong leadership, and an engaged population to join the efforts," she added.

Back in December, the mayor's office posted a job listing for a "rat czar," seeking someone with a "killer instinct" who is "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty."

"When I first saw this job posting, I wasn't sure if it was real. 'Bloodthirsty' is not a word you usually see in a job description, and it's certainly not a word I usually [use to] describe myself," she said.

The former elementary school teacher and anti-rat activist, who earn $155,000 a year in the new position, seems like the perfect fit.

In her time as rat czar, she vows to "bring a science and system-based approach to reducing New York City's rat population."