New York City outlaws weight and height discrimination

New York, New York - People who are overweight, tall, or short in New York City will now be protected from discrimination rooted in those characteristics under a bill Mayor Adams signed into law Friday — a measure advocates hope will prompt other cities to follow suit.

New York City's Mayor Eric Adams signed a new bill into law on Friday that bans weight and height discrimination. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The law, which was sponsored by City Councilman Shaun Abreu, bans weight and height discrimination in the workplace, in housing, and in access to public accommodations.

"It shouldn't matter how tall you are or how much you weigh," Adams said. "When you're looking for a job, or you're out on our town, or trying to get some form of accommodation or apartment to rent, you should not be treated differently."

The law goes into effect in six months and builds on measures already in place that protect against discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, and gender, among several other protected characteristics.

Tigress Osborn, who heads the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, said Friday that she’s "thrilled" with the city for the example it's setting and that the new law "will ripple across the globe."

"We can't legislate attitudes, but we can do everything that's in our power to ensure that people are treated equally," she said during the bill signing in City Hall's Blue Room.