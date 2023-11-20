New York Met displays European masters in a new light

New York, New York - Five centuries of European painting can be seen in a new light starting Monday, thanks to a five-year, $150-million renovation at New York 's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art is unveiling its renovated wing devoted to masters from the 14th to 19th century. © IMAGO / Levine-Roberts

The bold redo of the museum's massive wing devoted to masters from the 14th to 19th century includes a range of improvements, including to the section's skylights.

More than 700 Dutch, Flemish, French, Italian, Spanish, and English masterpieces – by artists including Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt, Francisco Goya, and El Greco – have been rehung and put back on display on the walls of the 45 galleries of the permanent exhibition Look Again: European Paintings 1300-1800.

The Met has one of the largest collections of European paintings in the world, according to its director, Max Hollein.

The Austrian art historian leads one of the richest museums on the planet, thanks in large part to its deep-pocketed donors.

But the major renovation was vital, especially as the Met has been losing visitors since 2019.