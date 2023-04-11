NYC honors World Trade Center's history with Towers Rising exhibit

New York, New York - The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has curated a beautiful new art collection that pays tribute to two of the most iconic buildings in New York City history.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City unveils its new Towers Rising exhibit to commemorate the 50-year history of the World Trade Center. © TAG24 / Rey Harris

Daniel Tishman recalls how he visited the original construction site for the Twin Towers in 1963, which his father John Tishman and their family-owned business Tishman Construction was leading the effort to build.

According to AP News, the Twin Towers were designed by Minoru Yamasaki and dedicated on April 4, 1973.

At the time, both were the tallest buildings in the world, with the North Tower standing at 1,368 feet tall, and the South Tower 1,362 feet. They were also the largest in the world, taking up 9 million square feet of space with each floor spanning over an acre.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists high jacked two airplanes and crashed them into the Twin Towers, killing over 3,000 people.

While speaking at the 9/11 Museum on Monday, Daniel said that watching his father build the towers sparked his initial interest in construction, and he soon took over the family business.

Following the attacks, it took New York City several years to figure out what to do with the remaining ruins. It was eventually decided that a memorial plaza would be built featuring a museum, a new transportation hub, and newly constructed World Trade Center (WTC) towers.

In a surprising twist of fate, Tishman was tapped to rebuild his father's work.

"Never in my or anyone's wildest imagination did we think we would be rebuilding the towers, let alone that I would have the opportunity to be the builder of something my father had built 40 years before," he told Forbes in 2011.

On Monday, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum hosted a private viewing of their new exhibition titled "Towers Rising: Envisioning the World Trade Center Before and After 9/11," which perfectly explores both the beauty and tragedy of the WTC's 50-year history.