NYC's busiest subway station floods in spectacular fashion

New York, New York - New York City 's best-known and busiest subway station, at Times Square, fell victim to spectacular flooding overnight Tuesday, caused by an ancient water main that burst after more than a century of service.

New York City's Times Square subway station flooded overnight Tuesday after a water main burst. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released videos and photos on Tuesday of water cascading into the Times Square-42nd Street station in the heart of Manhattan at around 3:00 AM.



During the course of the morning, 1.8 million gallons of water poured into the station, MTA said.

The flooding continued to disrupt service on some of the city's busiest tracks – Lines 1, 2, and 3 – at the peak of the morning commute.

MTA New York City Transit said the pipe that burst was a 20-inch main that was installed in 1896.

The ruptured pipeline also flooded Midtown streets with several inches of water.