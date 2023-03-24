Pickleball is taking over New York City's Central Park!

New York, New York - When it's too warm to ice skate, New Yorkers will now be able to enjoy Pickleball , America's fastest-growing sport , as Wollman Rink in Central Park is set to become the Northeast's largest pickleball destination.

America's fastest growing sport Pickleball is now coming to Central Park's Wollman Rink (file photo). © Ed JONES / AFP

On Thursday, New York City's first indoor pickleball club CityPickle announced that they will be taking over Wollman Rink from April 7 to October 9. With 14 playing courts that can accommodate four to eight players of all levels, it will be the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast!

The courts will be open daily from 7 AM to 9 PM ET with court reservations beginning on March 31.

"Right now, the way many people play is they bring their own nets to scraps of pavement around the city," CityPickle co-founder Erica Desai said in a statement. "They can’t schedule ahead. They’re playing on surfaces that are cracked. In Wollman, not only will be able to accommodate a lot of people, they’ll be playing on a professional surface."

To play on the courts in one of NYC's most iconic destinations, players can book a court for $80 per hour during off-peak times and $120 per hour during peak times.

CityPickle will also offer paddle rentals for $6 each, though players can also bring their own.

Whether you're a professional on the court or an amateur just having fun, the Wollman Park pickleball installation is sure to be the hottest destination in the city!