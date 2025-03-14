St. Patrick's Day NYC: The best bars and bar crawls to celebrate in New York City
New York, New York – It's easy being green in New York City, and in fighting Irish spirit, the festivities will be going "New York Strong" for the green-clad holiday.
The Big Apple is once again pulling out the shamrocks and the pot 'o golds, because St. Patrick's Day celebrations are upon us.
With its deep roots of Irish immigrants, NYC is home to the most Irish bars and restaurants in the US, and hosts the largest annual St Patrick’s Day Parade in the country.
The 2025 parade will kick off on Monday, March 17, 2024. Paying homage to the death of St. Patrick, Ireland's most popular patron saint, the procession starts at 44th Street and will march up Fifth Avenue, past the famed St. Patrick's Cathedral at 50th Street, to end at 80th Street – the site of the American Irish Historical Society.
If you'd rather steer clear of the throngs of marchers and spectators, there are plenty of bars celebrating in holiday style throughout the weekend beforehand, complete with SantaCon-esque bar crawls to boot. Here's our picks for how to get greenified in NYC this St. Patrick's Day.
The best St. Patrick's Day bars and bar crawls in New York City
The NYC green machine is powering up.
With so many watering holes to choose from, you can't go wrong on St. Patrick's Day in New York. Yet, some spots are truly turning up the theme this weekend.
If you're feeling like a green machine, you can make like the Hulk and power up with some green eats. Mom's restaurant, which has locations in Astoria, Queens and Midtown Manhattan, is offering green specials for the month of March. Slurp up a themed drink like a Cloverosa or the Irish You Were Here.
Keeping the green goodies going, Loreley's Lower East Side beer garden is offering green beer – of course – and frozen green margaritas topped with green rubber duckies.
For a more traditional Irish experience, revelers can visit McSorley's Old Ale House, the oldest Irish bar in New York, where sawdust still covers the floor and memorabilia lines the walls. The pub says it has been in operation since 1854 and served during Prohibition, so you can count on the historic locale and its home-brewed ale for a reliable good time on the holiday.
Yet, if bouncing around is more your speed, several organized barcrawls are coming to the rescue. The New York City St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl & Block Party will get you in the spirit.
With endless possibilities, it's easy to get lucky this St. Patrick's Day in NYC.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/loreleynyc & IMAGO/ZUMA Press