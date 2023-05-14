Woman snags "craziest thrift find ever" in wild New York story

New York, New York - A lucky woman made the purchase of a lifetime at a thrift store when she paid just $6 for a ceramic plate set. But the unique plates were not designed by just anyone. They were hand-painted by Picasso, and worth a small fortune!

Nancy Cavaliere discovered plates designed by Pablo Picasso at a New York thrift store. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/casacavaliere

Nancy Cavaliere's Instagram bio says she's "addicted to thrifting, street style, fashion, and anything interiors." She has an affinity for thrifting, and making a stop at thrift stores after work is simply part of the 36-year-old's life.

In doing so, the New Yorker has developed an eye for what is a bargain, and what is not.

She recalled the "wildest story" of "the craziest thrift find ever" in a recent Instagram post.

In the summer of 2017, she stumbled upon plates at a Salvation Army store, and immediately had an inkling.

"I stumbled on the plates during my daily trip to the store," Nancy told Newsweek. "On my way out I noticed some new china had been added to the shelves."

"My first reaction was that they would make a great tablescape," she said," "but then I turned them over and saw the Picasso tag."

She admitted she didn't know Picasso made ceramics, and saw the price tag was only $1.99 each for the set of four.

"I freaked out... I knew it could be worth serious money," she recalled, as she purchased the set.