What is NYC Restaurant Week?

New York City's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week is gearing up on Tuesday, so make those dining reservations and start working up an appetite!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York City's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week is gearing up on Tuesday, so make those dining reservations and start working up an appetite!

New York City's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week is gearing up on Tuesday, so make those dining reservations and start working up an appetite! © Unsplash/Luca Bravo The twice-annual smorgasbord of savings offers special fixed-price (aka prix-fixe) meals at hundreds of amazing gourmet restaurants from all five boroughs of The Big Apple! New York's Restaurant Week was originally created in 1992 as a supposedly one-time-only culinary program to welcome the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to town.

Since then, the event has found a strong following among New York residents and tourists alike who have kept the tradition going by popular demand. Here's what you need to know about New York City's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week!

How long does NYC's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week last?

NYC's Winter 2024 Restaurant Week will run from Tuesday, January 16 until Sunday, February 4. Bear in mind, however, that different restaurants may participate for one, two, or all three weeks of the event. Also, note that Saturdays are excluded from deals and Sundays are optional so please confirm with the restaurant of your choice before booking! Calling it Restaurant "Week" is a bit of a misnomer since New York City Restaurant Week actually comes around twice a year – in summer and in winter – with each round lasting for about a month! But maybe Restaurant Week has a nicer ring to it than Restaurant Month?

What are the Winter 2024 Restaurant Week deals in NYC?

The food event will offer hundreds of two- and three-course prix-fixe menus at $30, $45, and $60. Details of the deals, such as the dining period options (lunch, dinner, or both), may vary from restaurant to restaurant. Don't be afraid to call them up with any questions if you want definites!

And again, remember that Saturdays are exempt from the program while Sunday deals are optional and at the discretion of each participating restaurant.

Which restaurants are participating in NYC Restaurant Week for Winter 2024?

Check out the full list of NYC Restaurant Week participants right here! Just scroll through to see whatever happens to strike your fancy. Make sure to check which weeks each will be participating, which meals they'll be offering, and the hours of operation on different days to make sure there aren't any scheduling mixups. Also, note that not every participating restaurant will choose to publish its menu. While takeout and/or delivery isn't an official component of NYC Restaurant Week for Winter 2024, some places may offer their prix-fixe menu for takeout/delivery – just don't count on it!