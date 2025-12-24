Cat owner snaps casual pic of his pet, but then he notices sinister detail: "could be dangerous to society"

When a cat owner photographed his pet next to its food bowl, he had no idea that this tiny mystery detail would cause thousands of people to become upset.

A closer look at the photo revealed something disturbing and fascinating at the same time: a strange-looking Y-shaped pattern shimmered brightly and clearly in both of the cat's eyes.

"Why does my cat's eye reflection look like this?" the pet owner asked Reddit with confusion.

"He's never had this strange shape inside that looks like a 'Y,'" they added.

"It doesn't seem to be caused by the lighting in my house, because it happens in different positions and with different light sources."

Within a very short time, the post went viral on social media and generated thousands of comments as well as countless theories.

Some users saw parallels to exaggerated sci-fi eyes from anime films, while others felt reminded of supernatural powers. The community's imagination knew no bounds!

Amidst all the wild speculation, a sober voice finally spoke up.

"To my knowledge,im not a vet, its called the Y-suture. It where the 3 pieces of the lens all come together. This is common in kittens and becomes 1 lens as they age but sometimes doesn't. Harmless to not become 1 to my knowledge," one commenter said. They added that, if the cat owner was still worried, they should see a vet to make sure the condition isn't something more serious.

"Harmless to the cat, but not its enemies," joked another, likening the cat to a powerful battlebot.

"Maybe not dangerous to the cat..but he definitely has super powers and could be dangerous to society if not taught responsibility," said yet another.