AOC takes progressive politics overseas as presidential bid rumors grow

Washington DC - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is preparing to take her progressive brand of Democratic politics overseas.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be taking a major overseas trip next week as speculation continues to grow over her political future. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to The New York Times, AOC will be traveling next week to the Munich Security Conference in what Mike Casca, the congresswoman's chief of staff, described as her most significant overseas trip since taking office.

Casca explained AOC will use the visit to pitch a left-wing alternative to President Donald Trump's "shoot-from-the-hip approach to world affairs."

The trip comes amid speculation that AOC has been preparing to either run for president or a Senate seat in 2028.

Recently, AOC has been speaking out more against the Trump administration and has done an increased number of interviews and events.

She has also endorsed other progressive candidates and served as a mentor for young House colleagues.

AOC has even been publicly feuding with Vice President JD Vance, who is rumored to be considering a bid for president after Trump's term is over.