"Don Colossus": Golden Trump statue held back by crypto pay dispute

Zanesville, Ohio - Lying on its back at an Ohio sculpture studio, the 15-foot tall gold-leafed statue of President Donald Trump dubbed "Don Colossus" by its creators is, perhaps, not quite at its best.

The bust portion of a 15-foot bronze statue of President Donald Trump, coated in gold leaf, lies on its back in the studio of sculptor Alan Cottrill in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 5, 2026. © ELI HILLER / AFP

The massive bronze work, slated to stand two-stories tall once installed on a 6,000-pound base, depicts a defiant Trump raising his fist in the moments after he survived an assassination attempt in July 2024.

But the $360,000 statue, commissioned by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and backers of then-candidate Trump, has waited more than a year to be erected, partly because sculptor Alan Cottrill has yet to get paid.

Its fate – dreamed up by crypto creators but consigned to financial purgatory – is an illustration of the volatile nature of deals in the world of cryptocurrency, and indeed in Trump's own mercurial circles of influence.

"I would be a fool to install it without the payment being made, and I am not a fool," says Cottrill (73), who says he is still owed around $92,000.

Cottrill alleges that after he was commissioned to make the sculpture, the project's backers went behind his back to start using the art to promote their $PATRIOT cryptocurrency.

$PATRIOT is a meme coin – a digital asset that has no intrinsic value but that capitalizes on a cultural moment to build its price through speculation and the building of a community.