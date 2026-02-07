Trump reinstates commercial fishing in protected Atlantic waters

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday issued a proclamation reopening commercial fishing in protected waters off the Atlantic coast, in a region renowned for its rich biodiversity.

Conservation groups have warned that the Trump administration's decision to revoke protections around the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument could hurt endangered whales and other species. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument spans nearly 5,000 square miles – larger than Yellowstone National Park.

Long a focus of scientific interest, the monument lies about 130 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and was established in 2016 by former Democratic President Barack Obama, who warned it was threatened by overfishing and climate change.

In a familiar political yo-yo, Republican Trump reopened the monument to commercial fishing during his first term, only for the decision to be reversed by Democratic successor Joe Biden. Biden's administration cited the monument as part of its pledge to conserve 30% of US land and waters by 2030.

Explaining the latest reversal, Trump's proclamation said the plants and animals in question were already protected under existing laws, making a ban on commercial fishing unnecessary.

The move, expected since last year, was welcomed by the New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association.

"For decades, overregulation has stopped fishermen from making a living and putting wild, heart-healthy, American-caught products on store shelves. NEFSA is pleased that the Trump administration is committed to making America's natural resources available to all Americans," said NEFSA CEO Jerry Leeman in a statement last May.