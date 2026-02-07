Trump excludes Democrats from US governors meeting at the White House

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has decided to exclude Democrats from an upcoming annual meeting of governors he will hold at the White House later this month.

President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to only invite Republicans to an upcoming annual meeting of governors. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, the National Governors Association, which typically hosts the event, has notified several Democratic governors in an email that they had been blocked from attending.

"The president has decided to only invite Republican governors," the email said.

Sources say Trump personally blocked invitations for Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado and Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, who is vice chairman of the NGA.

Trump is still expected to hold a separate dinner for governors from both parties and their spouses.

In their email, the NGA also revealed that they had decided the meeting "will not be an NGA event, and no NGA resources will be used to support transportation for this activity."

In a statement, NGA chief executive Brandon Tatum said the organization was "disappointed" by Trump's move, as it "undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration."

Throughout his second term, Trump has shown increased animosity towards Democrats, especially those who publicly oppose him and his policies.

Many Democratic leaders have been openly critical of Trump's agenda, most notably his decision to deploy federal agents to occupy multiple blue cities across the country.