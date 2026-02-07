Green Day calls on Trump's ICE recruits to "quit that s****y job" ahead of Super Bowl show

San Francisco, California - Punk-rock band Green Day is once again using their platform to protest President Donald Trump , this time going after his Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong (r.) slammed the Trump administration in a recent performance. © Collage: Stephen Maturen & Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a Spotify-sponsored Super Bowl party on Friday night, Billie Joe Armstrong, the band's singer, took a moment to send a special message to any ICE recruits watching.

"To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are - quit your s****y-a** job," Armstrong told the crowd.

"Quit that s****y job you have because when this is over – and it will be over at some point in time – [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, [Homeland Security Advisor] Stephen Miller, [Vice President] JD Vance, Donald Trump, they're gonna drop you like a bad f**king habit.

"Come on this side of the line," he added.

Armstrong's remarks come as Trump has deployed federal immigration agents to US cities across the country, sparking fierce backlash and massive protests.

Tensions have been notably high in Minneapolis, where two US citizens were fatally shot by agents in January.

The band is scheduled to play the pre-game ceremony at Super Bowl LX this Sunday evening, during which Bad Bunny, another musician who has been openly critical of Trump and ICE, is slated to play the halftime show.