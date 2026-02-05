JD Vance tells Kaitlan Collins to "have some fun" in shocking misogynistic attack

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance took a jab at CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and told her to "have some fun" a day after President Donald Trump went on a misogynistic rant about her smile.

A day after President Donald Trump told her to smile, Vice President JD Vance (l.) said that CNN's Kaitlan Collins (r.) should "have some fun." © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"There was a moment in the Oval Office... where he was talking to Kaitlan Collins, who's the CNN anchor," Vance told Megyn Kelly on Wednesday in a two-hour appearance on her podcast.

"She's asking a question, and the president says, 'Why don't you ever smile?'" Vance continues. "And, yeah, it's actually, like, so perceptive."

"Even if you're asking a tough question, even if you take your job very seriously, like, does it always have to be so antagonistic?"

In response, Kelly said that she'd made the same observation on her show a year ago, explaining that "Every once in a while, you have to smile – Roger Ailes used to tell us that."

Ailes resigned from his position as the president of Fox News in 2016 amid a torrent of sexual assault and harassment violations – a number of which were made by Kelly herself.

Vance's comments make reference to Trump's sexist rant against Collins in the Oval Office on Tuesday when she attempted to press him on the latest Epstein files drop.

"You are the worst reporter," Trump said. "No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you. You know, she's a young woman – I don't think I've ever seen you smile."