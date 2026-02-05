Vance touts national unity in speech to Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Milan, Italy - Vice President JD Vance tried to strike a conciliatory tone as he visited US athletes preparing for the Winter Olympics in Italy on Thursday.

Vice President JD Vance focused on national unity in remarks to the US Winter Olympics team in Milan, Italy. © REUTERS

"The whole country, Democrat, Republican, independent, we're all rooting for you, and we're cheering for you," Vance told members of Team USA at a welcome center at a hotel at Milan's Malpensa airport.

"This is one of the few things that unites the entire country. I hope you win as many medals as possible."

Vance arrived in Milan on Thursday morning with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Also present at the airport hotel was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who like Vance will attend Friday's opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium.

Vance revealed during the visit to the hotel – where Team USA athletes were also being fitted out for Ralph Lauren uniforms for Friday's ceremony – that he had begun skiing a few years ago.

He said his wife was not a big sports fan but "every two years, she makes us obsessively watch the Olympics".

Vance is expected to join a welcome dinner for heads of state and government with the president of the International Olympic Committee in Milan on Thursday evening.

Security measures around the US delegation have overshadowed sporting matters ahead of the Olympics, with the presence of Homeland Security Investigations – a branch of the widely reviled ICE – causing outrage among Italians.

Italy's interior minister was forced to clarify Wednesday that HSI will operate within US diplomatic missions only.

"ICE does not and will never be able to carry out operational police activities on our national territory," Matteo Piantedosi told the Italian parliament.