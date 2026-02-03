Jeanine Pirro sparks outrage after vowing to jail all gun owners: "I don't care if you have a license!"
Washington DC - US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro recently sparked outrage after threatening to jail gun owners, legal or not.
On Monday, Pirro did an interview with Fox News, during which she warned gun owners against bringing their weapons to the nation's capital.
"You bring a gun into the district, you mark my words, you're going to jail," Pirro stated.
"I don't care if you have a license in another district, and I don't care if you're a law-abiding gun owner somewhere else," she continued.
"You bring a gun into this district, count on going to jail, and hope you get the gun back."
Pirro's remarks were quickly met with backlash from gun rights advocates and conservative lawmakers.
The following day, Pirro tried to backtrack on her comments.
She shared a video on X in which she insisted she was "a proud supporter of the Second Amendment," and claimed her remarks were aimed at "individuals who are unlawfully carrying guns."
The Trump administration continues to anger gun owners
Pirro's remarks come following Alex Pretti being fatally shot in Minneapolis by Border Patrol agents after they had already disarmed a legal firearm he had holstered at his waist.
As the Trump administration has pushed the narrative that Pretti was a violent "assassin" and the agents were doing their jobs by shooting him, some officials have gone too far in their rhetoric by inadvertently demeaning all gun owners, which is a major portion of the Republican base.
FBI Director Kash Patel drew similar criticisms to Pirro after claiming in an interview that gun owners "cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want."
