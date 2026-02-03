Tulsi Gabbard offers tepid excuse for her presence at Georgia election office raid

Washington DC - National Intelligence Agency Director Tulsi Gabbard on Monday finally offered an excuse for being present at an FBI raid that saw officers seize documents at voting offices in Georgia last week.

"Contrary to the blatantly false and slanderous accusations being made against me by Members of Congress... the [NIA] has and will continue to take action under my statutory authorities to secure our nation and ensure the integrity of our elections," Gabbard wrote in a raging post on X.

Her statement came alongside a lengthy letter responding to questions posed to her by Democratic members of Congress regarding her presence at the raid last week.

On Wednesday, FBI agents searched an election facility in Georgia and seized records relating to the 2020 election, which President Donald Trump still baselessly insists he won.

Photos taken during the raid showed a shifty-looking Gabbard in plain clothes with a baseball cap covering her eyes. The incident has been denounced as "intimidation" by local authorities.

"For a brief period of time, I accompanied FBI Deputy Director Bailey and Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Pete Ellis in observing FBI personnel executing that search warrant," Gabbard confirmed.

"My presence was requested by the President and executed under my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security, including counterintelligence (CI), foreign and other malign influence, and cybersecurity," she said.

Gabbard went on to justify her presence at the raid under the guise of electoral and national security and her authority to "coordinate, integrate, and analyze" security intelligence.