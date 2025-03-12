Mahmoud Khalil: Marco Rubio personally signed off on Columbia Palestine activist's arrest

New York, New York - Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly personally signed off on the arrest of pro- Palestinian Columbia University activist and green card holder Mahmoud Khalil.

Mahmoud Khalil speaks to members of the media about the Revolt for Rafah encampment at Columbia University in New York City on June 1, 2024. © REUTERS

Immigration officials detained Khalil – a permanent US resident – at his New York City apartment on Saturday and transferred him to the LaSalle Detention Facility in Jena, Louisiana.

During the raid, ICE officers initially said Khalil's student visa was being revoked. They refused to release Khalil – whose US citizen wife is eight months pregnant – even after it became clear he had a green card.

Sources within the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department told Zeteo that Rubio had taken advantage of a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) which reads: "An alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable."

Typically, freedom of political belief is protected under the INA, except in rare cases when the secretary of state "personally determines that the alien's admission would compromise a compelling United States foreign policy interest."

Khalil is a graduate of Columbia, where he played a crucial role in mediation between school administrators and student protesters opposed to the university's failure to divest from Israel amid the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," Rubio posted on X on Sunday along with a story about Khalil's arrest.