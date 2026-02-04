ICE agent charged for battery after violent attack in Chicago: "He threw me to the ground"

Chicago, Illinois - An off-duty US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who reportedly assaulted an immigrants' rights activist in a Chicago suburb has been charged with battery.

Robert Held (68) was aggressively thrown to the ground while filming officer Adam Saracco as he stopped for gas after leaving an ICE facility on December 27.

"He increased his pace, and he came upon me, and he threw me to the ground, and he tried to take my phone," Held described. "What came out of my mouth was 'Calm down, you need to deescalate.'"

Having witnessed the incident, a passerby intervened by blasting the horn of her car, and police were called to the scene.

"People were yelling, so people had stopped and were trying to intervene," Held told Status Coup News. "It was all a little bit of a blur, but the best news is that I was uninjured."

Saracco has since been charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, according to local police, who said that prosecutors "reviewed the case and declined to file felony charges."

"The hard work was all done by the police and the state's attorney's office, so the ball's in their court," Held said. "I'm glad that justice will be done."