Trump's border czar to pull hundreds of ICE agents from Minnesota as he warns of "bloodshed"

Minneapolis, Minnesota - President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan on Wednesday announced that 700 US Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents will be pulled out of Minnesota.

"I am announcing that, effective immediately, we will draw down 700 people, effective today," Homan said during a press conference in Minneapolis.

Homan justified the removal by touting the Department of Homeland Security's "unprecedented" cooperation with local officials. He said 2,000 immigration agents will remain in Minnesota.

It was largely implied that the majority of agents withdrawn will come from ICE, as Homan said that Customs and Border Protection had unified under "one chain of command" with ICE and was largely providing security.

He said that while he wants to end the Minnesota operations as quickly as possible, he "will not draw down on personnel providing security and responding to hostile incidents until we see a change."

The announcement comes less than two weeks after CBP officers fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti just weeks after the killing of Renee Nicole Good.