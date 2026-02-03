Masked ICE agents filmed pulling guns on woman in shocking Minnesota footage

St. Peter, Minnesota - Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged showing the moment that three unidentified and masked ICE officers attempted to abduct a US citizen.

Dramatic dashcam footage showed the moment that three masked ICE agents attempted to abduct a US citizen in Minnesota (file photo). © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

The footage, obtained by MPR News, shows a female driver overtaken and brake-checked by an unmarked car in St. Peter, Minnesota.

"I think someone needs to call 911," the unidentified woman can be heard saying. "They are seriously, like, attacking me. Call 911."

Three masked, unidentified men exit the vehicle and point their weapons at the woman, before violently detaining her.

At no point do the officers identify themselves or explain their actions.

The woman's husband arrived later on the scene and immediately called his attorney. He was later contacted by St. Peter Chief of Police Matt Grochow.

"I was talking to him, kind of venting some of my frustrations," he told MPR News. "If [local law enforcement] were present and they could see you, I promise you their behavior [would be more] appropriate and law-abiding."

The woman was eventually dropped off at a local police station, and she was then driven home by Grochow, according to a City of St. Peter statement.