Philadelphia sues over slavery exhibit removal as Trump admin slammed for "whitewashing history"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - An exhibition on the history of slavery in the US was taken down in Philadelphia, the city council president said, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of attempting to "whitewash history."

Signage about the history of slavery is displayed in an outdoor exhibit at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © IMAGO / NurPhoto "It is totally unacceptable that the National Park Service, under the direction of President Donald Trump and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, has removed exhibits about slavery at the President's House Site in Independence National Historical Park," Kenyatta Johnson posted on X Thursday evening. The city's mayor has filed a lawsuit challenging the removal, Johnson added. According to the city of Philadelphia, the dismantling of the exhibition "presumably" follows an executive order signed by Trump last March "restoring truth and sanity to American history" by "reversing the spread of divisive ideology." Donald Trump Trump gets more disappointing news from Norway in response to "Board of Peace" invitation This order specifically referred to Independence National Historical Park, accusing it of spreading "corrosive ideology."

"Censoring the history of slavery"

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 which accused Independence National Historical Park of spreading "corrosive ideology." © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The exhibition, called "Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation" opened in 2010 at the President's House in Philadelphia, the first official residence of the US president when the federal capital was located in the Pennsylvania city. The site, where the first American president George Washington lived – along with nine enslaved people, to whom the exhibition pays tribute – will be in the spotlight in July for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US. "Without notice to the City of Philadelphia, the National Park Service has removed artwork and informational displays at the President's House site referencing slavery," the lawsuit said. Donald Trump Trump met with fiery protest at Davos after late arrival due to "issue" with Air Force One Johnson branded the move "an effort to whitewash American history." "History cannot be erased simply because it is uncomfortable," he added. Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle said that taking down the exhibition was tantamount to "censoring the history of slavery" and a "betrayal of our country's principles."