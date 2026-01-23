Philadelphia sues over slavery exhibit removal as Trump admin slammed for "whitewashing history"
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - An exhibition on the history of slavery in the US was taken down in Philadelphia, the city council president said, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of attempting to "whitewash history."
"It is totally unacceptable that the National Park Service, under the direction of President Donald Trump and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, has removed exhibits about slavery at the President's House Site in Independence National Historical Park," Kenyatta Johnson posted on X Thursday evening.
The city's mayor has filed a lawsuit challenging the removal, Johnson added.
According to the city of Philadelphia, the dismantling of the exhibition "presumably" follows an executive order signed by Trump last March "restoring truth and sanity to American history" by "reversing the spread of divisive ideology."
This order specifically referred to Independence National Historical Park, accusing it of spreading "corrosive ideology."
"Censoring the history of slavery"
The exhibition, called "Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation" opened in 2010 at the President's House in Philadelphia, the first official residence of the US president when the federal capital was located in the Pennsylvania city.
The site, where the first American president George Washington lived – along with nine enslaved people, to whom the exhibition pays tribute – will be in the spotlight in July for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US.
"Without notice to the City of Philadelphia, the National Park Service has removed artwork and informational displays at the President's House site referencing slavery," the lawsuit said.
Johnson branded the move "an effort to whitewash American history."
"History cannot be erased simply because it is uncomfortable," he added.
Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle said that taking down the exhibition was tantamount to "censoring the history of slavery" and a "betrayal of our country's principles."
"To live up to the ideals upon which America was founded, it is essential to be honest about our history, both the good and the bad," the congressman posted on X.
Cover photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto