Obama to hit campaign trail for Kamala Harris in battleground Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Former president Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on Thursday in a bid to get out the vote in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

Former President Barack Obama is due to begin a tour of swing states campaigning for 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

America's first Black president is hitting the campaign trail in the steel city of Pittsburgh a day after Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump charged through the must-win state.

The still hugely influential Democrat will be urging people to vote early in person or by mail as Harris looks to lock in as many votes as she can in a tight race.

Trump rallied on Wednesday in President Joe Biden's childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and will head on Thursday to the auto industry capital of Detroit in Michigan, another battleground.

Wooing blue-collar voters in the former coal mining town of Scranton, Trump vowed to "drill, baby, drill" for oil and assailed Harris on the economy.

Harris will head to yet another swing state, Nevada, to reach out to Latino voters, but the White House said she would be kept informed throughout the day about Hurricane Milton. The monster hurricane crashed into Florida late Wednesday with Biden warning that it could be the "storm of the century."

Obama's trip to Pennsylvania is the first stop in what will be a month of campaigning for Harris in the seven swing states where the 2024 election is likely to be decided.

The White House race remains neck-and-neck between Harris and Trump both nationally and in the battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

Harris' campaign is hoping Obama (63), who was president from 2009 to January 2017, will help to mobilize Black and young voters as she seeks the edge on November 5.