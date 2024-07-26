Obama endorses Kamala Harris for president: "Couldn't be prouder"

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama said Friday he would endorse Kamala Harris ' bid for the White House.

Former President Barack Obama (r.) has endorsed Kamala Harris' 2024 bid for the White House. © Collage: Montinique Monroe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama said on social media platform X. "

"At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us."

In the video, the former president tells Harris, "We called to say, Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," former First Lady Michelle Obama says.

Barack Obama was one of the last Democratic heavy hitters to offer his endorsement, with Harris having already received the backing of President Joe Biden on Sunday to take his place on the ballot.

Obama's backing will add to the growing momentum behind Harris' campaign, which has enjoyed a groundswell of support since she announced her 11th-hour candidacy.