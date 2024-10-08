Could Trump's demonization of early voting sabotage his re-election bid?

Palm Beach, Florida - As the 2024 presidential race nears its end, Donald Trump continues to sow doubt about voting, which could come back to haunt him.

Republican strategists who have been pushing for voters to cast ballots early are concerned as Donald Trump continues to demonize the act. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Politico, Republicans across the country have been pouring millions of dollars into efforts to get their political base to embrace early voting methods.

But Trump has been undoing a lot of their hard work by continuing to push unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud and that Democrats are using early voting methods to cheat.

"The whole idea behind absentee voting is you’re banking that vote, you’ve got that person, you know they’re going to vote for you, you get them off the list," explained Wisconsin GOP strategist Mark Graul.

"This is how you get the extra five thousand, ten thousand votes that may decide the election," he continued, noting that Trump’s fearmongering only "screws it up."

Tom Eddy, the chair of the GOP in Erie County, Pennsylvania, said he also used to be against early voting for three years, but admitted, "During those three years, we lost elections."

"You have to accept it in order to have a chance to win, and that's what we're doing," Eddy added. "We’ve been pushing these things like crazy."