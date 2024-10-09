Trump woos Biden's hometown with rally speech rife with misinformation

Scranton, Pennsylvania White House hopeful Donald Trump vowed Wednesday in a speech in the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania to unleash American energy and "drill, baby, drill" as he misrepresented the US' blockbuster record on fossil fuel production.

Donald Trump vowed Wednesday in a speech in the crucial battleground of Pennsylvania to unleash American energy and "drill, baby, drill". © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Wooing blue-collar voters in Scranton, the former coal mining hub where President Joe Biden grew up, the Republican ex-president assailed his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris on US drilling for oil and accused her of forcing the closure of dozens of power stations.



"On day one, I will tell Pennsylvania energy workers to frack, frack, frack, and drill, drill, drill, baby, drill. We're going to frack, frack, frack," Trump said.

"We will have energy independence and energy dominance, as we did just four short years ago. We were energy-independent four years ago. Can you believe now we get our energy from Venezuela?"

Trump demonized migrants, flung baseless accusations of Democratic election fraud, and misled his audience about his criminal prosecutions and polling, his opponent's policies, US border security, the hurricanes, wind power and much else, too.

But his focus was on the economy – a top issue in the campaign – and he promised to slash household energy bills by 50% as he warned: "If Kamala is re-elected, your costs will go up and your lights will go out."

Under Trump the US exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported, but was never close to genuine independence from foreign energy, with imports from Russia in particular spiking.

The country has been smashing records for production of oil, natural gas, and renewable power under Biden, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.