Obama to blitz campaign trail for Harris amid razor-thin battle for swing states

Washington DC - Former president Barack Obama will stump for Kamala Harris in key swing states, adding his star power to the Democrat's White House bid in the final month before election day, her campaign said Friday.

Former president Barack Obama (l.) will stump for Kamala Harris in key swing states, adding his star power to the Democrat's White House bid in the final month before election day, her campaign said Friday. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Obama, America's first Black president, will make his first appearance next Thursday in the industrial city of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, perhaps the most critical state in Harris's battle with Republican Donald Trump.



The 63-year-old remains an influential voice among Democrats, and he and former first lady Michelle Obama delivered rapturously received speeches backing Harris at the party's national convention in August.

"President Obama believes the stakes of this election could not be more consequential, and that is why he is doing everything he can to help elect Vice President Harris, Governor [and vice presidential nominee Tim] Walz, and Democrats across the country," Obama's senior advisor Eric Schultz said in a statement.

Obama will campaign in battlegrounds up until election day, Harris's campaign said.

He could have a crucial role in getting out the vote in a desperately tight election against Trump, particularly as Harris seeks to mobilize younger people and Black voters.

The ex-president endorsed Harris (59) after President Joe Biden dropped out of the White House race in July.