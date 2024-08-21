Obama says America is ready for a Kamala Harris presidency: "Yes she can"

Barack Obama told fellow Democrats in Chicago Tuesday that "the torch has been passed" to Kamala Harris and that the US was ready for her to become president.

Former President Barack Obama takes the stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS Former President Obama, who was greeted with rapturous applause and cheers at the packed arena hosting the party's nominating convention, said Vice President Harris would fight for Americans, and called her November poll rival Donald Trump "dangerous."

"Kamala Harris is ready for the job. This is a person who has spent her life fighting for people who need a voice," he said. Obama – who endorsed Harris late last month – called the vice president "someone who sees you and hears you and will get up every single day and fight for you." Donald Trump Trump launches fresh attacks on Harris and insists he's "much better looking than her" "Yes she can," Obama said of Harris, prompting the boisterous crowd to repeatedly chant the phrase, recalling Obama's own "Yes we can" campaign slogan. Before his performance, his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama told convention goers "something magically wonderful is in the air." "It's the contagious power of hope," she said, calling Harris "my girl" and saying that hope – another rallying cry of her husband's successful 2008 campaign – "is making a comeback."

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff praises his wife

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS The Obamas amped up the already buoyant mood in Chicago where President Joe Biden delivered his own emotional speech late Monday less than a month after ending his reelection bid. "In 2012 I got to vote for him, and everyone was pushing Michelle Obama to run for president, but now we have Kamala. So I just think that this is, in a sense, them passing on the torch," said attendee Tomara Hall (35) from California. In deeply personal remarks shifting the focus onto Harris' qualities, her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, told the convention "she is ready." Donald Trump Trump targets Harris by spreading misinformation about her climate policies "She brings both joy and toughness to this task," he said to cheers. "At this moment in our nation's history, she is exactly the right president."

Kamala Harris gains on Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has been confirmed by delegates as the 2024 Democratic nominee. © REUTERS With the party united and Harris polling strongly, Democrats are making clear they believe they can defeat Trump. The Republican nominee had seemed set to regain power in November's election until Biden upended the race by dropping out and endorsing his vice president. Comparisons are already being made by Democratic faithful to Obama's historic 2008 campaign, where a tidal wave of enthusiasm carried him to the White House. Bullish delegates symbolically nominated Harris as their candidate in a roll call vote, following a paper exercise to confirm her as their standard bearer earlier this month. "Thank you... see you in two days, Chicago," she said to delegates via video link from her event in Milwaukee. Harris, who was received rapturously by the crowd in Chicago at her debut appearance before Biden spoke, was in Milwaukee Tuesday for an event at the basketball arena where Trump attended the Republican National Convention just a month ago. The choice of the 18,000-seat arena will rile Trump, who has been rattled that 59-year-old Harris, unlike Biden, is able to draw the kinds of crowds the Republican has long attracted to his events. Addressing both crowds simultaneously highlighted that she had filled the DNC and RNC venues.

Democratic National Convention draws mass protests

A protester raises a Palestinian flag as demonstrators rally on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS Trying to pry media attention away from the Democratic convention, Trump is holding events all week and on Tuesday spoke about what he says is Harris' "anti-police" stance. At an event in Howell, Michigan, he attacked what he called "the Kamala crime wave." "You can't walk across the street to get a loaf of bread – you get shot," he claimed flanked by police officers and their cars, falsely claiming there has been a 43% increase in violent crime. While allies have pleaded publicly for Trump to focus on policies and stop his barrage of personal insults against Harris, he has not stopped. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters have gathered outside Chicago's United Center to protest the Biden-Harris administration's continued military support for Israel's war on Gaza. During Biden's swan song speech, demonstrators unfurled a banner reading "Stop Arming Israel," as convention attendees sought to block the message with their own "We <3 Joe" and "USA" signs. Video captured a convention attendee trying to yank away the banner, and another hitting a protesting woman with his sign.