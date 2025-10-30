Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh vows to fight DOJ's "unjust charges" from ICE protest

Chicago, Illinois - Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has responded to getting hit with federal charges by Donald Trump's Department of Justice after joining an anti-ICE protest in Chicago.

Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh rallies with immigrants rights' groups outside the Broadview ICE facility in Illinois on September 26, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"This is a political prosecution and a gross attempt to silence dissent, a right protected under the First Amendment," Abughazaleh said in a video shared on social media.

"This case is a major push by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish anyone who speaks out against them," she continued.

"That's why I'm going to fight these unjust charges."

According to the indictment, the 26-year-old along with five other individuals "conspired with one another and others, known and unknown, to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat, Agent A, a United States law enforcement officer, from discharging the duties of his office."

The DOJ goes on to say the six protesters "banged aggressively" on the agent's vehicle and gathered in front of it to "hinder and impede its movement." They are also accused of scratching the word "PIG" onto the vehicle.

Abughazaleh, the indictment alleges, "with her hands on the hood braced her body and hands against the vehicle while remaining directly in the path of the vehicle, hindering and impeding Agent A and the vehicle from proceeding" to the ICE facility.