Danish politician lets rip at Trump over threats of Greenland annexation: "F*** off!"
Strasbourg, France - A Danish politician has sent US President Donald Trump a strong message about his ambitions to take over Greenland from Denmark.
On Tuesday, Anders Vistisen of the right-wing Patriots for Europe party gave a speech before The European Parliament in Strasbourg, slamming Trump's recent comments about Greenland as "an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty."
"Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It's an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale," Vistisen said.
With his mood quickly shifting to anger, he went on to say: "Let me put it in words you might understand. Mr. Trump, f*** off!"
Afterward, Nicolae Ștefănuță, vice president of the European Parliament, rebuked Vistisen for his language, adding he may face "consequences."
Vistisen's remarks come after Trump repeatedly threatened to annex Greenland –a Danish dependency – for what he has termed "national security" purposes.
Several Danish officials have opposed his efforts, but Trump has shown no signs of giving up, and recently refused to rule out using military force to complete his goal.
Earlier this month, Trump's eldest son Don Jr. traveled to Greenland, where he reportedly bribed homeless people with free lunch in exchange for them posing in videos and photos as MAGA supporters.
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Johnny Pedersen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP