Donald Trump Jr. shares his dad's bizarre sex toy meme, slams CNN as "losers"

Washington DC - Donald Trump Jr. slammed CNN and called them "losers" after they reacted to an AI-generated picture he had shared on social media showing President Donald Trump wielding a sex toy.

Don Jr. has been criticized for posting a partially AI-generated meme showing Trump standing on the roof of the White House and throwing a green dildo onto a basketball court below.

The court is populated by players from the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), referring to a recent game in which Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was nearly hit by a green dildo.

Cunningham had pleaded with fans days earlier to stop throwing dildos onto the court, warning that "you're going to hurt one of us" if it continued.

After the incident, she reposted her original comment on X and wrote, "This did NOT age well."

In response to Don Jr.'s decision to post the meme on social media, CNN's Table for Five panel expressed anger and disgust.

"That says everything we need to know about Donald Trump Jr.," journalist Kara Swisher said in response to the meme, before the panel collectively referred to Don Jr. as a "toddler man."

The image seems to have been lifted from the X account @grandoldmemes, which often posts content praising President Trump, and has posted a number of green dildo-related memes.