FBI confirms Trump campaign hacker and warns of "increasingly aggressive" activity

Washington DC - US intelligence agencies on Monday said that Iran was responsible for the hack of former US president Donald Trump 's presidential campaign.

US intelligence agencies on Monday said that Iran was responsible for the hack of former US president Donald Trump's presidential campaign. © Tierney L. Cross / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns," said a joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the US Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI.

This included the recently reported activities to compromise Trump's campaign, the statement said.

It is the first time the US government has attributed responsibility for the cyber attack that Trump had previously linked to Tehran.

"Iran seeks to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions," the statement said.

"Iran has furthermore demonstrated a longstanding interest in exploiting societal tensions through various means, including through the use of cyber operations to attempt to gain access to sensitive information related to U.S. elections."

It was "important to note that this approach is not new," the statement added.

"Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also in other countries around the world."